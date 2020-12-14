Living nativity scene planned at Sunnyview Nursing Home

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Plans have been announced for a living nativity presentation in Trenton.

Several community members are working together to present the live nativity, with animals, on Sunday, December 20th. The live nativity presentation is scheduled for 4 o’clock on the lawn of the Sunnyview Nursing home.

The event will first be limited to residents of the Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments to view. Then at 4:30 Sunday, until about 6 o’clock, the public will be allowed to drive through the Sunnyview parking lot to view the living nativity. There’s no charge.

According to one of the organizers, Cindy Jennings, there’s to be a reading of the Christmas Story and the singing of Silent Night done by Clair Woodard. The Pauley sisters are to be there playing a flute and clarinet.

Individuals who wish additional information may call Cindy Jennings at 359-1923.

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

