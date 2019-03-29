Livestock Person of the Year applications due May 1, 2019

Farm News March 29, 2019 KTTN News
Missouri livestock symposium

Applications are being accepted for the 2019 Northeast Missouri Livestock Person of the Year award.

Applications are open to residents from the following counties in northeast Missouri: Adair, Clark, Knox, Lewis, Linn, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Pike, Putnam, Randolph, Ralls, Schuyler, Scotland, Shelby, or Sullivan. The individual receiving this award must have made a significant contribution to the livestock industry in northeast Missouri and/or beyond. Eligible applicants can be producers of livestock, agribusiness personnel, agency personnel, or agriculture researchers. Other parties who have been long-time supporters of the northeast Missouri livestock industry will also be considered. The selected applicant will become a member of the Northeast Missouri Livestock Producers Hall of Fame and will be inducted at a ceremony at the Missouri Livestock Symposium to be held in Kirksville on December 6 & 7, 2019.

Applications must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. on May 1, 2019. Applications may be found on the Missouri Livestock Symposium website at the Adair County Extension Center, 503 E. Northtown Road, Kirksville, MO or by calling 660-665-9866.  The successful applicant will be inducted into the coveted Northeast Missouri Livestock Producer Hall of Fame and receive a hand painted 20 x 24 framed oil portrait with a plaque.

Past inductees include Oscar Mensa, Milan, MO (2018); Dr. Fon Owings, Unionville, MO (2017);  Dr. Gaylen Hill, Kirksville, MO (2016); Larry Wiggins, DVM, Memphis, MO (2015); Bruce Lane, Lancaster, MO (2014); David Moore, DVM, Kirksville, MO (2013); Harold Trump, Luray, MO (2012); Bob Perry, Bethel, MO (2011); Paul Wilson, Shelbyville, MO (2010); Charles Selway, Williamstown, MO (2009); Kyle C. Kent, DVM, Green City, MO (2009); Kenneth Eitel, Green Castle, MO (2007); Garry Mathes, Greentop, MO (2006); Dale Watson, Kirksville, MO (2005); Wayne D. “Doc” Smith, Winigan, MO (2004); and Bill Sidwell, Queen City, MO (2003).

Additional information can be obtained by calling Garry Mathes at 660-341-6625 or the Adair County Extension Center at 660-665-9866.

Post Views: 0

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News