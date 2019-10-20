Little Mister and Miss Missouri Day announced at Baby Show

Little Mister and Miss Missouri Day were announced at the Missouri Day Baby Show on Friday evening.

Little Mister Missouri Day Remington Matthews and Little Miss Missouri Day Beckett Vandel were featured in Saturday morning’s parade.

Other winners for the baby show included two to three year olds Emma Lowe and Skylar Frasier, 13 to 24 months Lucy Adams and Kasen Hill, seven to 12 months Isabelle Barr and Easton Robinson, four to six months Eiszlee Nguyen and Cody Hughes, and zero to three months Hudson Wilmes and McKenlie, whose last name was not available.

