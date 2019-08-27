Lisa Geiser selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee

Lisa Geiser, Database Administrator from O’Fallon, Missouri has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for August. Lisa has been at NCMC for three years in the IT department.

“My favorite thing about working at North Central Missouri College is the environment and the people that make up the NCMC Family,” said Lisa. One of her latest projects involves working on an up to date redesign for an on-campus self-service system. Lisa hopes for NCMC to one day be completely converted to a paperless process.

Each month, nominations are submitted by faculty/staff members for an outstanding employee they feel is hardworking, dedicated, and has made NCMC overall a great place.