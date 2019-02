The Highway Patrol reports a Linneus woman sustained minor injuries when the van she drove lost control on snow and overturned four miles north of Linneus Friday afternoon.

An ambulance transported 24-year-old Sahara Baldwin to Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield.

The van traveled south on Highway 5 before it lost control, ran off the road, and overturned.

The vehicle received extensive damage and the Patrol reports Baldwin did not wear a safety device.