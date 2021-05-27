Linneus woman injured in attempt to avoid deer in roadway

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Linneus woman sustained minor injuries after a deer traveled into the path of a car four miles west of Chula the morning of May 27th.

An ambulance transported 58-year-old Kathi Tolly to the Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe.

The car headed east on Route K before the deer traveled into the vehicle’s path and struck the vehicle’s driver’s side. The car ran off the south side of the road, hit an embankment, and came to rest on its wheels. Extensive damage was reported to the car.

The Patrol notes Tolly wore a seat belt and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

