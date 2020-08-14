Linn, Livingston and Sullivan counties report new cases of COVID-19

The Linn County Health Department’s bi-weekly report shows six cases of COVID-19 have been added since Monday, August 10th.

That brings the total to 68 cases with eighteen cases under isolation precautions, and 47 removed from isolation. There have been two antibody positive cases and one COVID-19-related death in Linn County.

The Livingston County Health Center reports it received notification of two additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 64. Six of the cases are active, and 58 have been removed from isolation.

The new Livingston County cases have been instructed to isolate at home. Close contacts have been notified.

The Sullivan County Health Department has confirmed three additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Sullivan County. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total of one hundred and fifty-one cases with ten active cases.

The positive cases have been determined to be community-related. To maintain confidentiality, no other information will be provided about the individuals.

The Sullivan County Health Department is conducting case investigations to determine identified close contacts of the cases.

