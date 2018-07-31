The Linn County Soil and Water Conservation District of Brookfield will hold its annual cost-share sign up Wednesday, August 1st through August 31st.

The sign up is for the fiscal year 2020, which runs from July 1st, 2019 to June 30th, 2020.

Summer construction practices will have a higher priority than other practices if they meet eligibility requirements. Interested individuals unable to be present to sign up may designate someone to sign up for them by completing a Landowner Authorization form. The forms are available at the Linn County Soil and Water Conservation District Office and must be filled out prior to sign-up. No fax or phone-ins will be allowed to sign up.

Questions should be directed to the Soil and Water Conservation District Office at 121 Pershing Road in Brookfield or by calling 660-258-5732.

