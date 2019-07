18th District State Senator Cindy O’Laughlin of Shelbina will be the speaker at a July 18, 2019 meeting of Linn County Republican Women.

The meeting will be held at the Center Stage Restaurant in Marceline. Social time is scheduled for 6:30 with the meeting at 7 o’clock. Senator O’Laughlin is to give a legislative update.

The “Caring for America” project will involve the Linn County Pregnancy Center.