Linn County reports new case of COVID-19; One death, four recovered and five active cases

The Linn County Health Department reports one new lab confirmed positive case of COVID-19 and one new positive serology case in the county since Monday.

There have been 10 total lab confirmed cases in Linn County. Four are reported to be recovered, and five are active. There has been one death related to COVID-19 in the county.

There have been two positive serology cases in the county. Serology tests look for antibodies to determine if someone has been infected with the virus in the past or recently.

