Linn County Prosecuting Attorney advising residents to beware of notices received in the mail

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office advises that residents are receiving notices appearing to be from the Recorder of Deeds Office.

The documents are an advertisement and not official communication or bills from the recorder of deeds. Residents are not required to respond unless they wish to.

The Linn County Recorder of Deeds advises that all the information the advertisement states it will obtain for an individual is already available for a nominal fee through the Recorder of Deeds Office.

A picture of the notice is on the Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s Facebook page.

Questions can be directed to the Linn County Recorder of Deeds Office at 660-895-5216.