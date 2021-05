Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Forker, Missouri man has been charged in Linn County with 24 felony counts of first-degree child molestation.

Forty-year-old Jason Jones has also been charged with seven felony counts of first-degree statutory rape, three counts of first-degree rape or attempted rape, and one count of statutory sodomy or attempt, as well as one county of misdemeanor patronizing prostitution. The charges appear to stem from 2011 through 2020.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, May 19.

