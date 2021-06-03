Linn County leads other north Missouri counties with 46 new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

COVID-19 cases have increased by 46 in Linn County since May 28th. The health department reports there have been 1,528 total cases. The number of active cases dropped by six to 179.

As of June 2nd, 4,042 Linn County residents had initiated a COVID-19 vaccine series. Three thousand four hundred sixty-one residents had completed a vaccine series.

Two confirmed COVID-19 cases have been added in Mercer County. The health department reports 172 total confirmed cases and 176 probable cases. Three cases are active. There have been nine COVID-19-related deaths.

State data shows 21.1% of Mercer County residents have initiated vaccination. Nineteen point one percent have completed vaccination.

COVID-19 cases have increased by two in Harrison County, bringing the total to 1,031. The health department notes six cases are active. Eight hundred sixty-seven cases have been confirmed, and 164 are probable. There have been 18 COVID-19-related deaths.

State data indicates 21.9% of Harrison County residents have initiated vaccination. Nineteen point six percent have completed vaccination.

Sullivan County Health Department reports one additional positive case of COVID-19 has raised the total number to 875.

In a report released Wednesday night, Sullivan County Health Department reports eight cases are active. The health department reports 26.6 percent of Sullivan County residents have completed vaccinations.

