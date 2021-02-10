Linn County Health Department transitions to 10-day quarantine period for asymptomatic close contacts

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Linn County Health Department has transitioned to a 10-day quarantine period for asymptomatic close contacts to COVID-19 positive cases. The 10-day quarantine applies only to individuals under quarantine who have not developed any symptoms at any time during the quarantine period.

The health department expects individuals to quarantine for a full 10 days from the last contact date with a positive case. If they remain asymptomatic after that, they can resume activity in the community. However, they must wear masks, self-monitor for signs and symptoms throughout the entire 14 days, and isolate immediately if symptoms arise.

The new quarantine guidance as per changes in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention directives and based on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services modification of the CDC guidance regarding county risk level and positivity rate. The health department reports Linn County’s positivity rate in the last two weeks has varied between 7.7 and 9.3%, which puts the county in Category 3 Action Plan. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services advises only counties in Category 3 or better implement the modified quarantine guidance.

Category 3 is considered a serious risk. Social groups are asked to maintain social distancing, and masks are advised in offices and businesses with at least 10 persons where social distancing is impossible.

