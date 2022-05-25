Linn County Health Department to offer “Safe Sitter” class

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Linn County Health Department in Brookfield will hold a Safe Sitter class to prepare youth for when they are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting.

The instructor-led class will be at the health department on June 9th from 9 to 2 p,m.

The class is designed for individuals in the sixth through eighth grades. It will include games, role-playing exercises, and using mannequins to practice rescue skills.

The June 9th class costs $30 and includes lunch.

Preregistration is required by June 7th by calling the Linn County Health Department at 660-258-7251.