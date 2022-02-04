Linn County Health Department to offer low-cost blood draws

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Linn County Health Department in Brookfield will offer low-cost blood draws on February 18th. Thirty spots will be available from 7 to 10 o’clock that morning.

Tests to be available include CMP, lipids, CBC, PSA, A1C, TSH, thyroid panel, vitamin B12, and vitamin D. Those tests will cost $5 to $15, and there is a draw fee of $10. Exact cash or check should be brought to the appointment.

The health department is unable to draw for those with Medicaid or Medicare.

Participants are asked to park in the back of the health department and come in at their designated time. Participants will be required to wear a mask during their appointment.

Call the Linn County Health Department to schedule an appointment for the February 18th blood draws at 660-258-7251. Appointments will be accepted until February 17th or until slots are filled.

Individuals who are sick the day of the blood draws should call to cancel their appointment.

