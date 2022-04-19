Linn County Health Department to offer lead and hemoglobin screening for preschool age children

The Linn County Health Department in Brookfield will offer lead and hemoglobin screenings for preschool-age children.

Screenings will be held on June 1st and 15th and July 28th from 9 to 4 o’clock and on July 13th from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Those attending are asked to bring their Medicaid card to their appointment. Some preschools and early childhood education programs require lead and hemoglobin testing as part of a child’s health screening process. Parents should speak to a child’s preschool program for more information.

Contact the Linn County Health Department at 660-258-7251 to schedule an appointment for the screenings in June and July.