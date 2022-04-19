Linn County Health Department to offer lead and hemoglobin screening for preschool age children

Local News April 19, 2022 KTTN News
Linn County Health Department
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp

The Linn County Health Department in Brookfield will offer lead and hemoglobin screenings for preschool-age children.

Screenings will be held on June 1st and 15th and July 28th from 9 to 4 o’clock and on July 13th from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Those attending are asked to bring their Medicaid card to their appointment. Some preschools and early childhood education programs require lead and hemoglobin testing as part of a child’s health screening process. Parents should speak to a child’s preschool program for more information.

Contact the Linn County Health Department at 660-258-7251 to schedule an appointment for the screenings in June and July.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.