Linn County Health Department to host flu shot clinic

The Linn County Health Department will host a drive-through flu vaccination clinic for individuals at least 18 years old. Flu shots will be administered at the Linn County Fairgrounds of Brookfield on October 8th from 10 to 6 o’clock or while supplies last.

The health department encourages participants to pre-register by printing out, completing, and bringing a consent form to the clinic. The form can be found at linncohealth.org, on the health department’s Facebook page, or at the health department of Brookfield.

Participants are asked to wear masks and short sleeve shirts. They should also be prepared to present their Medicare or Medicaid cards. Donations will be accepted on October 8th.

Questions regarding the drive-through flu vaccination clinic or consent form should be directed to the Linn County Health Department at 258-7251.

