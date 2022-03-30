Linn County Health Department to host class for those raising teenagers

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Linn County Health Department will host a class for parents and caregivers raising teens.

Children’s Mercy Kansas City’s Prepped and Ready: Parenting into Teen Years will be presented at the Reel Time Cinema in Brookfield on April 12th from 6:30 to 7:30 in the evening.

The class will help parents and caregivers learn what steps can be taken before a crisis develops. Topics are to include substance use, suicide prevention, eating disorder prevention, handling tough questions, and understanding how teens think.

Sheriff Jeff Henke will demonstrate how to properly use gun locks. Representatives from North Central Missouri Mental Health, Preferred Family, Compass Health, and MOMS Breaking the Silence will share resources. The Linn County Health Department will have a “Hidden in Plain Sight” table set up.

It is noted the presentation contains sensitive information. Parents and caregivers are asked to not bring students and children to the event.

One caregiver per household raising children younger than 18 years old is eligible to participate in a research study and get a free safety toolkit mailed to them.

Light refreshments will be provided at the Prepped and Ready class on April 12th.

