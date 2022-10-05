Linn County Health Department to hold flu shot clinics

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Linn County Health Department will hold community flu shot clinics this month.

They will be at the Walsworth Community Center of Marceline October 14th from 10 to 1 o’clock, Bucklin Community Center October 14th from 2:30 to 4 o’clock, Meadville Community Center October 19th from 9 o’clock to 10:30, and Purdin Community Center October 19th from 11:30 to 1 o’clock.

The clinics will be for individuals at least 18 years old. Regular and high-dose flu formulations will be available. A limited quantity will be available.

Participants should be prepared to present their Medicare or Medicaid identification cards. Donations will be accepted.

The Linn County Health Department will give flu shots to children in schools for kindergarten through 12th grade this fall. Appointments can also be made for children by calling 660-258-7251.