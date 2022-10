WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Linn County Health Department in Brookfield will hold flu shot clinics for children six months to 18 years old. The clinics are scheduled for November 3rd and 7th.

Call the health department for an appointment at 660-258-7251.

The health department notes it will also hold flu vaccine clinics at Linn County schools. If a child is school-age, he or she is encouraged to get a flu shot at school. A school’s nurse should be contacted for more information on a flu shot clinic at that school.