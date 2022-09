WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Linn County Health Department in Brookfield will hold a curbside flu shot clinic for adults at least 65 years old.

High-dose flu vaccine will be available in the back parking lot of the health department on September 29th from 9 am to 4 pm by appointment only. Participants should bring their Medicare or Medicaid cards to their appointment.

An appointment can be scheduled at this link or you may call the health department to schedule an appointment for September 29th at 660-258-7251.