Linn County Health Department to celebrate Public Health Week

The Linn County Health Department in Brookfield will hold events to celebrate Public Health Week from April 3rd through 7th.

Free skin cancer screenings will be offered through Boone Community Health that Monday by appointment only. A link to register is available on the Linn County Health Department’s Facebook page.

Car seat safety checks will be offered at the health department that Tuesday from 9 to 3 pm.

Women’s Health Day is that Wednesday. Green Hills Family Planning offers well-woman exams, sexually transmitted infection testing, and birth control on a sliding fee scale. Schedule an appointment at 877-611-7600.

The Linn County Health Department will also offer Hepatitis C testing on April 5th to those who qualify.

Individuals and businesses are challenged to go green for that Thursday for Mental Health Awareness. More information is to follow on that.

CPR demonstrations will also be offered at the health department on April 6th at 10 and 2 pm.

A rural health opportunity will be provided on April 7th with free updates to Tdap or tetanus to adults who qualify. Walk-ins will be welcome from 10 to 2 o’clock.

An appreciation lunch will also be available that Friday from noon to 1 o’clock for those participating in Public Health Week.

