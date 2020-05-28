Linn County Health Department reports 8 cases of COVID-19 with 4 recovered

The Linn County Health Department reports the county has had a total of eight positive PCR (polymerise chain reaction) cases of the Coronavirus. That is up from the six cases previously reported by the health department. Four of the cases are said to be recovered.

The health department also reports the county has had one positive serology case and one death related to COVID-19.

The Linn County Health Department explains a PCR test looks for the viral RNA (ribonucleic acid) in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2 (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means a person has an active COVID-19 infection.

A serology test looks for antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in the blood to determine if there has been an infection in the past. Antibodies are formed by the body to fight infections. A positive antibody test means a person was infected with COVID-19 in the past or recently.

