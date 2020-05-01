Linn County Health Department releases suggestions as business reopen

The Linn County Health Department has released suggestions for reducing the spread of COVID-19 as businesses reopen Monday as Phase 1 of Governor Mike Parson’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan.

Individuals are asked to maintain a “Safer at Home” attitude, continue to practice good hygiene, and strongly consider using face coverings while in public, especially when in contained social settings. Vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place, and precautions should be taken to isolate from vulnerable residents. Members of households with vulnerable residents should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not practical, they could carry the virus back home.

Shoppers are encouraged to limit to one person per household to limit store congestion. All individuals when in public should maximize physical distance from others. Social settings of more than 10 persons, where appropriate distancing may not be practical, should be avoided unless precautionary measures are observed.

The Linn County Health Department’s guidance includes businesses following the governor’s order and health department guidelines regarding the number of customers allowed inside. Workers and customers are encouraged to wear face coverings, and workers are encouraged to wash hands frequently and between customers.

Businesses are asked to review sick leave policies to be consistent with public health guidance; separate workers as much as possible or stagger employee work times; discontinue use of shared employee spaces; clean and sanitize restrooms, work areas, and frequently-touched surfaces often; provide resources to promote personal hygiene; use physical barriers to protect workers, and post signs to encourage social distancing. Businesses are also asked to close customer wait areas, create “social distance zones” where persons can line up to request services, continue to use drop off and pick up services as much as possible, implement strategies to address the needs of at-risk customers, minimize or eliminate non-essential business travel, and develop an infectious disease preparedness and response plan.

The Linn County Health Department also has guidelines for retail, appointment-based, and foodservice businesses. Those guidelines can be found on the health department’s Facebook page.

High traffic parks and recreation areas should remain closed until May 31st, including playgrounds. Summer activities may commence, but modifications should be considered to mitigate risk.

Contact the Linn County Health Department for specific guidance at 660-258-7251.

