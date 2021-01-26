Linn County Health Department receives shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Linn County Health Department has received a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine.

The department will provide vaccinations by appointment starting this week to individuals at least 65 years old and those 64 and younger with an increased risk for illness.

The office will be closed for other services starting January 29th and until COVID-19 clinics are complete. The Linn County Health Department plans to resume normal operations on February 4th.

Schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by calling 660-258-7251.

