Linn County Health Department investigating possible COVID-19 exposure at Bell Game in Brookfield

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Linn County Health Department has released a potential COVID-19 exposure advisory involving the Bell Game in Brookfield on September 3rd.

As part of COVID-19 contact investigations, the health department advises anyone who attended the game to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone who feels they may have been exposed should call the Linn County Health Department at 660-258-7251 to discuss risk assessment, possible testing, and the next steps.

Anyone who exhibits COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, is asked to contact a healthcare provider to seek testing and stay at home while waiting for results.

Related