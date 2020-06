The Linn County Health Department reports an out of county resident who tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday was in Linn County when the person developed symptoms and was possibly infectious.

Anyone who received services at Buck’s Barber Shop May 26th or 27th is asked to contact the Linn County Health Department at 660-258-7251.

The health department notes it is releasing the timeline provided by the case in an effort to make contact with unknown exposed individuals.

