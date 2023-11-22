Linn County collision results in pedestrian being pinned between vehicles

On November 21, 2023, at approximately 1:45 p.m., a three-vehicle accident occurred on private property off Mill Drive, three miles west of Bucklin, Missouri, leading to one pedestrian sustaining minor injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2000 Ford Excursion, driven northbound by Jeffrey R. Main, 38, of Bucklin, Missouri, collided with the front bumper of a stationary 1996 Ford F150. The impact caused the F150 to strike a stationary 1984 Ford F450, subsequently pinning pedestrian James R. Main, a 66-year-old man from Bucklin, Missouri, between the F150 and the F450.

James R. Main sustained minor injuries and was transported to University Hospital in Columbia by Air Evac. It was noted that Jeffrey R. Main was not using a seat belt at the time of the accident. The drivers of the F150 and F450 were not identified, and their vehicles were exempt from safety device usage.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County EMS, and Linn County Fire Department assisted at the scene. All vehicles involved sustained minor damages and were driven from the scene.