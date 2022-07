Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Democratic candidates for the United States and Missouri offices will speak at a “Meet the Candidates Night” hosted by the Linn and Livingston County Democratic Clubs.

The event will be held at the Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery of Chillicothe on July 20th at 6 pm.

Candidates scheduled to speak include Spencer Toder for U. S. Senate, Henry Martin and Charles West for U. S. Representative, Michael Baumli for State Senate, and Joshua Vance for State Representative.