The Linn County Health Department reports eight new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, August 27th.

This case brings the total number to 84, ten of which are active. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths in Linn County.

The Harrison County Health Department reports an increase of four confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 78, seventeen of which are active, with 60 removed from isolation. There has been one death related to COVID-19 in Harrison County.

