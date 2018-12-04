Linda Baugher celebrates 40-years of service with Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri

Longtime employee Linda Baugher recently celebrated her 40th anniversary with co-workers at Green Hill Community Action Agency/Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri (CAPNCM). Linda began working at CAPNCM, December 4th, 1978, and has continuous service since then in the Women’s Health Services Department.

Co-worker Debbie Cribb gave a salute saying, “Linda has served CAPNCM so very well over these last forty years. While we have seen many changes in how we assist people out of poverty, she has remained a steadfast member of our team through thick and thin. We are a much better agency because of her dedication towards our goal of ‘Helping People, Changing Lives’”.