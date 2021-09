Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Parents of children ages four and under are welcome to join us for “Toddler Stay and Play.”

Families are welcome to enjoy this self-guided come-and-go-style event. The program will be open for puzzles, blocks, a ball pit, various learning activities, and stories for families to enjoy together.

For more information about this program and upcoming events in the Youth Library, contact the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library at 660-646-0563 or email at [email protected].

