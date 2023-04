Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Teen Department of the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library in Chillicothe will hold a Teen Game Night.

Individuals 12 to 18 years old can play games in the Teen Room on April 13th from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Snacks will be provided.

More information can be obtained by contacting Candy Warren at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library at 660-646-0563.

