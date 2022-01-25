Lillian DesMarias Youth Library to feature Teen Board Game Night

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Teen Department of the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library invites teens, ages 12-18, to Board Game Night on Wednesday, February 2nd, from 5:00-6:30 p.m.

Snacks will be provided with Board Game Night to be held monthly. Dates can be found on the library website and the youth calendar of events flyer. A new board game will be introduced each month and old favorites will be available.

For more information about this program and upcoming events in the Teen Department, contact Candy Warren at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library at 660-646-0563 or email at [email protected].

