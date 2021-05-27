Lillian DesMarias Youth Library to begin summer reading program

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Library’s Lillian DesMarias Youth Library will begin a summer reading program next month. “Tails and Tales” is the theme, and the program will include animal-themed stories and activities.

Youth Department programs are open to children up to age 12. There will be special projects and programs for teens.

The summer reading program will kick off with an event in Simpson Park on June 2nd from 10 to 11 a.m. There will be a sign-up booth and information about summer reading. There will also be games and snacks while supplies last. The outside program will be canceled if there is rain.

The summer reading will include programs by Mad Science of Greater Kansas City at Silver Moon Plaza and by the Missouri Department of Conservation. A pool party is planned at the Chilli Bay Water Park at the end of the summer. More details on the events can be found on the summer reading events flyer, online, and the library’s events calendar.

Families can also join the independent portion of the summer reading program. Each child will receive a coupon book to keep track of the number of books he or she has read or heard each week. A penny will go into a jar for each book read during the summer program. At the end of the summer, the pennies collected each week will be given to a winner. The more books read, the more pennies there will be to win.

Call the Livingston County Library’s Children’s Department for more information on the Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program at 660-646-0563. Specific dates will be shared on the library’s social media pages.

Related