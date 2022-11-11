Lillian DesMarias Youth Library presents “Whoville” and “The Grinch” on November 19th

Local News November 11, 2022November 11, 2022 KTTN News
The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library invites area residents to Visit Whoville at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library on November 19 from 1-3 pm.

Children will be able to have a picture taken with the “mean one” himself, The Grinch. There will be several photo opportunities, stories, and a craft and snack to take home with you. Please join the staff to start the Christmas season.

For more information about this program and upcoming events in the Children’s Department, contact Jodi Moore at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library at 660-646-0563 or email at [email protected].

