The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library in Chillicothe will hold a “BlackOut Poetry Program.” The event will be held on April 3rd from 5 to 6 pm.

Children nine to 11 years old can create poetry while scribbling in a book.

Registration is required. Register or get more information by contacting Katie Kerr at the library at 660-646-0563.

