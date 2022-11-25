Lillian DesMarias Youth Library in Chillicothe planning Twelve Days of Christmas activities

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Activities are planned at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library in Chillicothe next month as part of Twelve Days of Christmas. Food, crafts, and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus are planned on different days from December 1st through 16th.

Hot cocoa and cookies will be available December 1st, and Pajamas and Pancakes will be held December 2nd, both from 3:30 to 4:30. A Christmas tree craft will be available December 5th all day, children seven years old or younger can decorate cookies December 6th at 4 o’clock, reindeer ornaments will be made December 7th all day, and individuals ages eight to 18 can make gingerbread houses December 8th at 3:30. There will be a snowman jar craft December 9th, and Christmas hand cards will be made December 12th, both all day. Storytime with Mrs. Claus will be on December 13th at 10 o’clock. Edible reindeer chow will be available December 14th, and a clothespin snowman craft will be offered December 15th, both all day. Santa will visit on December 16th from 3:30 to 4:30.

The crafts will be available while supplies last at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library.

Registration is required for the cookie decorating on December 6th and the gingerbread house making on December 8th. Registration will open on December 1st.