The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library is hosting two Leaf Silhouette Crafternoons.

The first session, on October 12, is for children ages 5-7. The second, on October 14, is for children ages 8-12. There is no cost for these programs, however, registration is required so that the correct number of supplies can be provided. Registration is now open through Saturday, October 9, 2021.

For more information about this program or to register for this event, contact the Youth Library at 660-646-0563.

