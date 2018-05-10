LIHEAP Summer program to begin June 1

One of multiple programs the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri provides is the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Executive Director Aaron Franklin says that LIHEAP assists families by paying utility bills. He says the agency began the winter portion of the program in November. The agency was able to make a one-time Energy Assistance payment to those in need and assist families with a payment of up to $800 if they were in threat of having their service disconnected or if they had under 20% in their propane tank.

Franklin notes the agency still has funds available for shut-offs until the end of May for the winter program. The summer program will begin June 1st for electric shut-offs only and those in need are encouraged to apply. Those who applied for the winter will not be required to complete another application.

Franklin adds that 26 employees provide many programs to the counties of Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Putnam, and Sullivan. Those programs are provided through the agency’s Community Services, Housing Development, Housing Assistance, Weatherization, and Women’s Health Services Departments.

Franklin notes that the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri also provides Women’s Health Services to Carroll and Ray counties and is the Public Housing Authority for Andrew, Buchanan, Clinton, and Dekalb counties, minus Saint Joseph.

Call the Community Action Partnership in the Trenton area at 660-359-3907 or toll-free at 855-290-8544 for more information on LIHEAP and other programs provided.

Questions specific to the Women’s Health Services should be directed to 877-611-7600.

Meanwhile, the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2017 report will soon be available to the public.

Executive Director Aaron Franklin says that the annual report will include a list of donors, demographic information on the individuals the agency serves, the number of individuals served, information on the agency’s financial position, and a map of Missouri Community Action Agencies and which counties they serve.

The report will also provide a breakdown of what each department does, a list of board members, and a history of the agency. Copies of the report will be available at the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri Office at 1506 Oklahoma Avenue in Trenton, staffing fairs and events in the service area, hospitals, medical clinics, and resource boxes in partner organizations and businesses.

Franklin notes the resource boxes are located at the city halls in Hamilton, Polo, Mercer, Princeton, Marceline, Bethany, Eagleville, Ridgeway, Milan, and Green City as well as the Spickard, Gallatin, Jamesport, and Unionville City Offices. He says they are also at the health departments in Kingston, Brookfield, and Chillicothe.

Other places resource boxes can be found include the University of Missouri Extension Office in Linneus, the Pattonsburg Community Building, the Coffey Post Office, the Putnam County Clerk’s Office in Unionville, the PC Cafe and Resource Center in Unionville, Chillicothe Municipal Utilities, the Chillicothe Senior Center, and the Sullivan County Division of Family Services in Milan.

Franklin says the resource boxes also include various brochures promoting the Community Action Partnership’s programs and services and hard copy applications for programs the agency provides.

