Light docket heads up Division One of Grundy County court

Two defendants have waived preliminary hearings and had their felony cases continued to Thursday in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Trenton resident William Griffin is charged with driving while intoxicated, persistent offender; and resisting or interfering with an arrest – both on July 2nd.

A resident of Port Huron, Michigan – James Charles Phillips is charged in Grundy County with DWI persistent offender from an arrest on June 16th.

Roger Charles Ward of Trenton on Tuesday pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated as of May 28th. Ward was fined $300; ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement fund, and he’s to pay court costs.

Spickard residents Jonathan James Klingsmith and Samantha Katherine Persell have both pleaded guilty to second degree endangering the welfare of a child January 27 Klingsmith was placed on one-year probation. Persell was fined $100. Both are to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund; each is to pay their court costs.

Rural Trenton resident Harold Knight pleaded guilty to passing bad checks in November of 2018. Knight was sentenced to 29 days in the Grundy county jail and given credit for time served. He’s to pay restitution of $95.70.

William Edward Grimes of Trenton on Tuesday pleaded guilty to violation of an order of protection for an adult on July 2nd. Grimes was sentenced to 12 days in the Grundy County Jail and given credit for serving the time. He’s to pay court costs.

