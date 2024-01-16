Lifetime protection for abuse victims proposed in Missouri Senate

(Missourinet) -Could victims and survivors of abuse be granted lifetime protection from their abusers? That’s what lawmakers in the Missouri Senate could be considering under a bill filed by Republican Mike Moon of Ash Grove. His bill mirrors a 2022 Arizona law named after a student-athlete who was abused by a coach who attempted to contact her after his conviction. Currently, Moon says that victims file for protection from their abuser through a restraining order.

 

 

“It has to be a decision made by the court and so when there’s a conviction made in a particular case, they would petition the court for that particular order. That would be the case in the lifetime protective orders as well.”

His bill has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

