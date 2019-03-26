Lifepoint Church in Chillicothe to hold “Color Run”

Lifepoint Church of Chillicothe will hold a Color Run in April to support the church’s high school missions team sharing the gospel in Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico in June.

The Collide Puerto Rico Mission Trip 5K will start at Lifepoint Church on the evening of April 12th at 6 o’clock. Registration for the race costs $10 for children 12 years old and younger and $25 for adults until April 5th. Adult registration after April 5th will cost $30. True Blue Bar-BQ will have a food truck on site during the event.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples advises motorists to watch for runners and walkers during the Collide Puerto Rico Mission Trip Color Run 5K in the area of the old Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe.

A race registration form can be found at Lifepoint Church of Chillicothe or by going registering on the church website.