A lifeguard certification class will be held at the Trenton Family Aquatic Center next week.

Chris Parks will instruct the class from May 24th through 27th from 10 to 1 o’clock for anyone wanting to be certified or recertified to be a lifeguard at the city pool this summer. The class will cost $150.

More information can be found on the Trenton Family Aquatic Center Facebook page.

