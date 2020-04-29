Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center to hold “Virtual” opening

Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center to open Monday, May 4, 2020 offering “Virtual” services only

Due to the COVID-19 situation, Life Options Green Hills has chosen to delay the physical opening of their pregnancy medical center but will begin offering pregnancy options counseling and resource referrals via phone, email, and text beginning on Monday, May 4, 2020. Executive Director, Rachael Brothers, stated that “For the safety and wellbeing of our clients and due to some delays caused by the shutdowns, we have decided to suspend physically opening the center for a little longer. However, we are prepared, available, and excited to have conversations with those considering options for their pregnancy.”

According to Nurse Manager, Michaela Koon, “Life Options Green Hills is here to support individuals before, during, and after an unplanned pregnancy by providing a variety of free and confidential services. Once physically open, Life Options will offer pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, options counseling, prenatal and parenting classes, material goods, community resource referrals, and we will eventually offer STI/STD testing. But until that time we are available to discuss options and to help connect people with the information, assistance, and resources they need.”

Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center services are offered to anyone regardless of age, race, religion, marital status, income, or sexual orientation. Life Options is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. All services are free of charge to clients and are funded by individual donors and organizations in our community.

To contact Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center you can call 660-358-1378 or email lifeoptionsgreenhills@gmail.com “We have been pursuing opening the center for over a year,” said Brothers. “We look forward to becoming a trusted and vital part of the Green Hills communities we will serve. Life Options will be a safe place to explore options regarding pregnancy and answers about sexual health. Our goal is to listen to our client’s concerns, present honest answers to their questions, and to provide them with the help and support they need.”

Within the next few weeks, Life Options will have a better picture of when they will be able to open their doors at 1433 Lulu Street, Trenton, Missouri.

