Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center officially opens for services on July 6th

Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center will officially open for services on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 1433 Lulu Street in Trenton, Missouri. Life Options Green Hills is a pregnancy medical center that will serve clients throughout the Green Hills area. As a pregnancy medical center, Life Options will meet the needs of individuals, couples, and families who find themselves facing an unplanned pregnancy. “When a woman is facing an unplanned pregnancy, there is often shock, fear, and a great deal of uncertainty,” explains Life Options Executive Director, Rachael Brothers. “Life Options is here to help a woman work through those feelings and to make a plan for her unplanned pregnancy

Life Options Green Hills services, which are free and confidential, include pregnancy tests, options counseling, limited obstetric ultrasounds, resource referrals, and an education program. Dr. Jennifer Bowe serves as Life Options’ Medical Director. In this role, Dr. Bowe oversees all of the medical services that are provided by the center. Dr. Bowe continues as a physician with Saint Luke’s Health System and Wright Memorial Hospital and as Medical Director for the Grundy County Health Department and Eastview Manor Care Center.

Even with all of those responsibilities, Dr. Bowe states that she is “excited and blessed to have the opportunity to be involved in and give time to such a wonderful program. Life Options Green Hills will be able to provide much-needed services to the women and families of our community and the surrounding areas.

In addition to their medical responsibilities in the center, Life Options Registered Nurse, Michaela Koon, and Registered Diagnostic Medical Sonographer, Madison Troyer will help connect clients with the community resources they might need such as a physician to ensure they receive early prenatal care, social services they may need for assistance, and will even provide them with prenatal vitamins. According to Koon, “There is nothing like getting to show women her baby for the very first time through an ultrasound. It’s the part of my job I like best.”

The Pathways Pregnancy and Parenting Program offered by the center is a 20-week program during which clients will view evidence-based, up-to-date, and physician and content expert-approved videos about pregnancy and prenatal care, childbirth, various topics related to caring of their baby, and more. The program will also include group classes where experts from the community will meet with participants on topics including nutrition, CPR, breastfeeding, car seat safety, and safe sleep. As clients participate in the classes, they earn points that can be redeemed in the Life Options “Baby Boutique” for items they will need for their baby including diapers and wipes. Upon completion of the program, participants will also receive a car seat and a Pack N Play.

Following the birth of their baby, clients are welcome to continue taking classes at the center to learn more about parenting their growing child and will be connected through group classes to organizations in the community that can support them in their parenting journey including Parents As Teachers, Head Start, and MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers). They will also continue to earn points to be used in the boutique during this phase of the program.

Pathways Pregnancy and Parenting Education Program director, Gail Bryan, is looking forward to working with program participants. “I am excited that our clients can anticipate the birth of their child with confidence. The program will provide a wealth of information and the boutique gives them the opportunity to earn quality items for their baby.”

The vision for Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center was brought to fruition over the past year through the hard work and dedication of the Life Options Board of Directors and the support of local churches and community members within the Green Hills area. As a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization, Life Options Green Hills depends on the generosity and support of the community and that has been abundant. According to Life Options Board Chair, Cheryl Witten, people have not only been generous financially, but they have also shared their time and talents. “We would not be ready to open this soon if it weren’t for the support and encouragement we have received from the Green Hills communities we will serve. We look forward to giving back to the community by supporting individuals in unplanned pregnancies and helping to build stronger families.”

Looking forward to 2021, Life Options Green Hills plans to offer additional services including STI/STD testing, a Fatherhood mentoring program, and post-abortion counseling for women and men affected by past abortions.

Life Options is hosting a Drive Through Diaper and Wipe giveaway at the center located at 1433 Lulu Street on Saturday, July 11th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Anyone who could use some help with diapers is welcome to drive by and pick up a bundle of diapers and wipes.

To learn more about Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center visit www.lifeoptionsgreenhills.com or call 660-358-1378.

