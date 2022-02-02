Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center announces new Family Services Manager

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center announces Michelle Stark as their Family Services Manager.

Stark oversees and facilitates all of the Education Programs Life Options provides in this role. According to Stark, one of her long life’s desires was to work with pregnant mothers and their babies. Being passionate and skilled in teaching, she brings much experience to the Life Options education programs. Life Options is here to help equip parents with evidence-based curriculum, community resources, and material goods. The curriculum used by Life Options is physician approved and audience-tested by actual pregnant and parenting women and men. Best of all, the programs are provided at no cost to participants.

Currently, Life Options provides a twenty-week Pregnancy Education Program that covers topics including Healthy Pregnancy and Childbirth, Nutrition and Breastfeeding, Child Safety, and much more. As participants go through the program, they earn points that can be used to get items for their babies from the “Baby Boutique.” In addition, they receive diapers and wipes at each appointment. If they complete all aspects of the program, they will also receive a new car seat and Pack n Play to ensure safe travel and safe sleep for their new baby. The Parenting Education Track is similarly run and begins after the baby is born. This track covers Getting Baby to Sleep, Infant Nutrition, How to Understand Your Infant, Crying, Quality Child Care, and Newborn Sickness.

A Fatherhood Education program is also in the development process. Currently, fathers are welcome to accompany their partners to classes and greatly benefit from them. Still, the Fatherhood program will be specifically geared to men and their fathers’ role.

Stark lives on the same farm she grew up on that her parents and grandparents still own in Trenton, Missouri. Michelle met her husband, Aaron, at church. They have been married for nineteen years and have four children: the oldest daughter is in college, twin boys are in high school, and the youngest daughter is in middle school. Both Michelle and Aaron remain active in their church. Michelle is a Sunday School Teacher, and Aaron is the pastor of Shelburne Baptist Church in Trenton, Missouri.

Michelle’s passion for what Life Options offers the Green Hills community planted in her heart 20 years ago when she was in college. “This desire didn’t come out of life circumstances, but out of God planting a love in my heart for pregnant mothers and their babies. This desire stayed hidden in my heart for many years until I heard about Life Options. From the first time I heard of the center opening, I knew that I wanted to be part of it,” says Michelle.

To learn more about Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center, call 660-358-1378 or visit the Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center website. Life Options is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. All services are provided at no cost.

Related