Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center to offer free ultrasounds

The Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center will offer a limited number of free obstetric ultrasounds to women in their first trimester of pregnancy. The ultrasounds will be provided at the center at 1433 Lulu in Trenton June 16th, 23rd, and 30th from 10 to 4 o’clock.

Executive Director Rachael Brothers reports the ultrasounds will be conducted for training purposes only. Nurse Manager Michaela Koon was not able to conduct the set number of ultrasounds required to complete training due to COVID-19. The ultrasounds will be conducted under the supervision of Registered Diagnostic Medical Sonographer Madison Troyer.

The Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center is a non-profit pregnancy medical center that offers free and confidential services to individuals and families in Trenton and the surrounding Green Hills communities. Services include medical grade pregnancy tests, pregnancy options counseling services to help women make a plan for their unplanned pregnancy, limited obstetric ultrasounds, a pregnancy and parenting education program, resource referrals, and, in the future, sexually transmitted disease and infection testing.

Schedule an appointment for an ultrasound June 16th, 23rd, or 30th or obtain more information by calling Life Options Green Hills at 660-358-1378. More information is also available at lifeoptionsgreenhills.com.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares