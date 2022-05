Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center in Trenton will offer free ultrasounds for pregnant women up to 20 weeks gestation.

Appointments are available for June 6th, 8th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 28th, and 29th. The ultrasounds are part of the clinic’s limited obstetrical ultrasound training for medical personnel. They are performed under the supervision of a registered sonographer.

Call Life Options to schedule an appointment at 660-358-1378.